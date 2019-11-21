Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday
Updated : November 21, 2019 09:44 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 538, target at Rs 560
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 81.5, target at Rs 87
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 533, target at Rs 570
