Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

The Indian market is expected to open on a weak note, following negative sentiment in the global markets. However, the government’s decisions to defer spectrum payments and approve divestment of CPSEs may support local equities.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on BPCL, RBL Bank, Sun Pharma, Dabur, and PVR. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Ashok Leyland and Dabur and negative on Motherson Sumi and M&M. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on BPCL and NCC and 'sell' call on Kotak Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 538, target at Rs 560

- Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 355

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 444, target at Rs 472

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 490

- Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,810

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 81.5, target at Rs 87

- Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 54.6, target at Rs 58

- Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 135, target at Rs 129

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 545

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 533, target at Rs 570

- Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 59, target at Rs 65

- Buy IRB Infra with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 80

- Sell Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,611, target at Rs 1,575

