Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

The Indian market is expected to open in green on Thursday after the government announced a major booster for the real estate sector. The government will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund (AIF) for the completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Raymond, Avanti Feeds, Motherson Sumi, ICICI Bank, and Adani Enterprises. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on Godrej Consumer, HDFC Bank, and PowerGrid, and 'sell' call on CESC. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Bank of Baroda, DLF, HDFC Bank, and Ajmera Realty.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 645

- Buy Avanti Feeds with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 505

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 140

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 475, target at Rs 500

- Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 217

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 725, target at Rs 780

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,224, target at Rs 1,290

- Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 192, target at Rs 208

- Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 735

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss below Rs 97, target at Rs 105

- Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 185.5, target at Rs 200

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,237, target at Rs 1,315

- Buy Ajmera Realty with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 142

