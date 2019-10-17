Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday
Updated : October 17, 2019 08:38 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,980, target at Rs 4,100
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 700
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 70.9, target at Rs 77
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more