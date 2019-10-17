Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Thursday following muted trends in global markets and amid caution over the ongoing Q2 earnings season.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Avenue Supermart, ICICI Prudential, and Bharat Forge, while Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Ashok Leyland, Divi's Labs, MindTree, and Ultratech Cement. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on Havells, LIC Housing Finance, McDowell Holdings and 'sell' call on Torrent Pharma.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,980, target at Rs 4,100

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 2,150

- Buy Avenue Supermart with a stop loss of Rs 1,840, target at Rs 1,930

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 455

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 700

- Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 395

- Buy McDowell Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 655

- Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,602

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 70.9, target at Rs 77

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,699, target at Rs 1,755

- Buy MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 734, target at Rs 760

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,220, target at Rs 4,400

