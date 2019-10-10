#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : October 10, 2019 08:35 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 640
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 155
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,085
