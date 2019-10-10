Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open negative on Thursday following global markets which tumbled over no signs of progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing. On Wednesday, Indian shares snapped a six-day losing streak led by gains in financials.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Raymond, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bajaj Finance. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Manappuram Finance, Raymond, and negative on IDFC First Bank, Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, and M&M, and 'sell' call on Torrent Pharma.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 640

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,290, target at Rs 1,375

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 455

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,590, target at Rs 1,650

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,080, target at Rs 4,200

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 155

- Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 650

- Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 39, target at Rs 37.5

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 118

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,085

- Buy Vodafone Idea with a stop loss of Rs 5.5, target at Rs 6.5

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 593

- Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,681, target at Rs 1,625

