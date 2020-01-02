Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open flat on Thursday, tracking mixed trends in Asian peers. At 7:40 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 2.50 points or 0.02 percent lower at 12,242, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on M&M Finance, NTPC, and bearish on Titan, DLF, Maruti. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on GAIL, HCL Tech, HDFC, and M&M Finance. Miitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Adani Power, Page Industries, and 'sell' call on Escorts, ACC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 328, target at Rs 342

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 119, target at Rs 127

- Sell Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,175, target at Rs 1,120

- Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 231, target at Rs 217

- Sell Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,360, target at Rs 7,250

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 119, target at Rs 125

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 568, target at Rs 579

- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 327, target at Rs 343

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 63, target at Rs 67

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 615.5, target at Rs 588

- Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 23,200, target at Rs 24,400

- Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,452, target at Rs 1,415

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog