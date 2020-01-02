#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : January 02, 2020 09:06 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 328, target at Rs 342
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 119, target at Rs 125
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 63, target at Rs 67
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Experts decode December GST collections at Rs 1.03 lakh crore

Experts decode December GST collections at Rs 1.03 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV