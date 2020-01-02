Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday
Updated : January 02, 2020 09:06 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 328, target at Rs 342
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 119, target at Rs 125
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 63, target at Rs 67
