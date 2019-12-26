#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : December 26, 2019 08:10 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,565
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,030, target at Rs 15,865
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 472, target at Rs 490
Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

