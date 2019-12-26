Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open flat on Thursday amid muted cues as most global equity bourses will continue to remain shut today on account of the Christmas holiday. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious after the IMF said that the Indian economy is in the middle of a "significant" slowdown.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Kotak Bank, and bearish on BPCL, HCL Tech. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Bosch, Bharti Infratel, Muthoot Finance, and negative on Canara Bank. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls Cipla, ICICI General Insurance, Tata Chemicals, and 'sell' call on LIC Housing Finance.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,565

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 262, target at Rs 276

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 482, target at Rs 460

- Sell HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 540

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,695, target at Rs 1,730

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,030, target at Rs 15,865

- Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 249, target at Rs 262

- Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 735, target at Rs 768

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 228, target at Rs 221

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 472, target at Rs 490

- Buy ICICI General Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 1,404, target at Rs 1,500

- Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 410

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 674, target at Rs 700

