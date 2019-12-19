#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Updated : December 19, 2019 08:20 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 156
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 2,845, target at Rs 2,935
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,279, target at Rs 1,320
cnbc two logos
