Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday amid uncertainty in the global markets after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Motherson Sumi, Pidilite Industries, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, and Prestige Estate. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on HDFC Bank, Marico and Vedanta and negative on GAIL. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'buy' calls on Dr. Reddy's and Wipro and 'sell' calls on Bank of Baroda and Engineers India.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 156

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 260, target at Rs 274

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,810

- Buy Prestige Estate with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 372

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 2,845, target at Rs 2,935

- Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 246, target at Rs 253

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 101, target at Rs 95.8

- Sell Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 97

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,279, target at Rs 1,320

- Sell GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 119.5, target at Rs 113

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 334, target at Rs 348

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 160

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog