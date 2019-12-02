Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
Updated : December 02, 2019 08:23 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 272, target at Rs 286
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 157
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 45.8, target at Rs 49.5
