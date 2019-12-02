Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are set for a cautious start on Monday on the back of poor second-quarter economic growth data and as investors turned their focus on the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision this week.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports, and HDFC Bank and bearish on HUL, Dr Reddy's. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on IDFC First Bank, Conor and negative on Manappuram Finance and Bajaj Finserv. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'buy' calls on Biocon and Godrej Consumer, and 'sell' calls on Tata Motors and Motherson Sumi.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 272, target at Rs 286

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 376, target at Rs 392

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,260, target at Rs 1,310

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2000

- Sell Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 2,930, target at Rs 2,870

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 157

- Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 122

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 272, target at Rs 295

- Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 715, target at Rs 740

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 45.8, target at Rs 49.5

- Buy ConCor with a stop loss of Rs 564, target at Rs 598

- Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 159, target at Rs 145

- Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 9,160, target at Rs 8,930

