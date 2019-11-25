Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
Updated : November 25, 2019 09:05 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 139, target at Rs 152
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 201
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 22,580, target at Rs 23,200
