Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open flat-to-positive on Monday as the global markets surging on the back of optimistic comments on the trade deal between the US and China would support the domestic indices, however, the political developments in Maharashtra could limit the gains.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on JSPL, HDFC, Ujjivan Financial Services, and bearish on Havells and Indraprastha Gas. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Exide Industries, HDFC, and PFC, and negative on UPL. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Eicher Motors and JSW Steel, and 'sell' calls on TCS and Wipro.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 139, target at Rs 152

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,310

- Buy Ujjival Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 321

- Sell Havells with a stop loss of Rs 644, target at Rs 620

- Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 390

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 201

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,400

- Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 115, target at Rs 125

- Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 545, target at Rs 515

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 22,580, target at Rs 23,200

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 249.5, target at Rs 267

- Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,020

- Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 247, target at Rs 233

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog