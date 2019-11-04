Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Monday following gains in the global markets over progress in the US-China trade talks. Asian shares rose to 14-week highs as growing optimism over US-China trade talks and upbeat US job data boosted global investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Motilal Oswal Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, and JSPL, and bearish on Just Dial and M&M. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Tata Steel, and GNFC. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on Exide Industries, Godrej consumer, Hexaware, and PFC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Motilal Oswal Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 685, target at Rs 710

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,360, target at Rs 1,420

- Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 562, target at Rs 540

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 575

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 119, target at Rs 130

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 210

- Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 715, target at Rs 765

- Buy Hexaware with a stop loss of Rs 325, target at Rs 375

- Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 102, target at Rs 135

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 8,295, target at Rs 8,570

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 256, target at Rs 273

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 391, target at Rs 422

- Buy GNFC with a stop loss of Rs 213, target at Rs 238

