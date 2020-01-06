#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : January 06, 2020 08:21 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 534, target at Rs 548
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,315, target at Rs 1,367
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,762.5, target at Rs 1,725
