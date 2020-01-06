Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian markets are likely to open lower on Monday following the slowdown in the global markets and increase in crude oil prices amid rising geopolitical tensions between the Middle East and the United States.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on ICICI Bank, IndiGo, NIIT Tech, TCS, and Infosys. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on L&T, TCS, Ambuja Cements and negative on Bank of Baroda. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' call on GMR Infra, and 'sell' calls on Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, and United Spirits.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 534, target at Rs 548

- Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,615, target at Rs 1,670

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,175, target at Rs 2,300

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 761

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,315, target at Rs 1,367

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,275

- Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 209

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 102.5, target at Rs 98

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,762.5, target at Rs 1,725

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 21,600, target at Rs 20,000

- Buy GMR Infra with a stop loss of Rs 21.90, target at Rs 24

- Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 586.5, target at Rs 564

