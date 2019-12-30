Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
Updated : December 30, 2019 08:14 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 116, target at Rs 125
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 290, target at Rs 297
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 751, target at Rs 785
