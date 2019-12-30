Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Monday amid muted trends in global markets and after RBI’s financial stability report projected a fall in government revenue and rise in NPAs in 2020.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on L&T Finance, PVR, ICICI Bank, HPCL, and SBI. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Biocon, Tech Mahindra, BPCL, and negative on NTPC. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, DLF, and Page Industries.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 116, target at Rs 125

- Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,920

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 575

- Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 260, target at Rs 277

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 332, target at Rs 348

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 290, target at Rs 297

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 771, target at Rs 805

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 483, target at Rs 499

- Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 119, target at Rs 112

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 751, target at Rs 785

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 102, target at Rs 110

- Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 229.5, target at Rs 240

- Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 22,900, target at Rs 25,000

