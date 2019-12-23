#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : December 23, 2019 08:09 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,185, target at Rs 1,240
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,660, target at Rs 1,750
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 214, target at Rs 229
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
