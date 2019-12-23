Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are expected to open little changed on Monday tracking mixed trends in Asian peers amid US-China trade optimism.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Titan, Tata Steel, SBI, UPL, and Canara Bank. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Bata India, Wipro, GAIL, and LIC Housing Finance. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Adani Enterprises, Shriram Transport Finance, HDFC Life and 'sell' call on Havells India.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,185, target at Rs 1,240

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 456, target at Rs 480

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 332, target at Rs 348

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 590

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 225, target at Rs 241

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,660, target at Rs 1,750

- Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 246, target at Rs 259

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 117, target at Rs 128

- Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 448

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 214, target at Rs 229

- Sell Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 646, target at Rs 610

- Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,166, target at Rs 1,224

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 635

