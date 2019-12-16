Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open on a cautious note on Monday following mixed trades in global markets and concerns about the economic slowdown. However, positive development on the US-China trade deal may support equities.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, and HDFC. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Ashok Leyland, Hindalco, L&T, and negative on IndiGo. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'buy' calls on ACC, Escorts, and Piramal Enterprises, and 'sell' call on Colgate Palmolive.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,470, target at Rs 1,510

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 746, target at Rs 770

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,190, target at Rs 7,300

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 327, target at Rs 343

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,400

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 78.8, target at Rs 85

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 204, target at Rs 218

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,290, target at Rs 1,340

- Sell IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,341, target at Rs 1,290

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,410, target at Rs 1,465

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 645

- Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,685

- Sell Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,450, target at Rs 1,505

