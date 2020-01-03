Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday
Updated : January 03, 2020 08:35 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target at Rs 1,365
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 561, target at Rs 588
Rajat Bose - Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss below Rs 80.75, target at Rs 90
