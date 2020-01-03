#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record close, Sensex surges over 300 points
Global stock markets end 2019 near record highs
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016
Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday

January 03, 2020

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target at Rs 1,365
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 561, target at Rs 588
Rajat Bose - Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss below Rs 80.75, target at Rs 90

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

India electricity supply down 1.1% in December, declines for fifth straight month

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

