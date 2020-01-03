Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Friday, following gains in global shares as investors cheered Beijing’s monetary policy easing decision and upbeat cues on the Sino-US trade deal front.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, Tata Motors, LIC Housing, and UltraTech Cements. Rajat Bose has 'buy' calls on Ashok Leyland, AB Capital, Jubilant FoodWorks, and CEAT. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Cummins, HDFC, Canara Bank, and Edelweiss.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target at Rs 1,365

- Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 365, target at Rs 381

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 205

- Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 453, target at Rs 470

- Buy UlteTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,200, target at Rs 4,350

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 561, target at Rs 588

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,449, target at Rs 2,500

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 240

- Buy Edelweiss with a stop loss of Rs 116, target at Rs 129

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss below Rs 80.75, target at Rs 90

- Buy AB Capital with a stop loss below Rs 103.30, targets at Rs 112 and Rs 114

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss below Rs 1,645, target at Rs 1,755

- Buy CEAT with a stop loss below Rs 1,014, target at Rs 1,049 and Rs 1,062

