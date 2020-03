Hammered by the brutal sell-off in the equity markets globally, Indian benchmark indices plunged more than 8 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day fall in absolute terms for the second time in three sessions. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 2,919.26 points 8.18 percent lower at 32,778.14 while the Nifty tanked 868.25 points or 8.30 percent to close at 9,590.15.

For Friday, market guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Asian Paints, Colgate Palmolive, JSW Steel, TCS, and Jubilant FoodWorks. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on DLF and negative on Bharat Forge, Britannia, and Lupin. Rajat Bose has 'buy' calls on ConCor, Havells, ITC, and 'sell' call on Glenmark Pharma.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,920

- Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,255

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 215

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,850

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,450, target at Rs 1,540

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 376, target at Rs 350

- Sell Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,840, target at Rs 2,720

- Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 603, target at Rs 570

- Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 146.5, target at Rs 157

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy ConCor with a stop loss below Rs 335, targets at Rs 405 and Rs 436

- Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss above Rs 207, target at Rs 185

- Buy Havells with a stop loss below Rs 550, targets at Rs 607 and Rs 618

- Buy ITC with a stop loss below Rs 140, targets at Rs 169 and Rs 175

