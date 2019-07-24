Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat as weaker-than-expected June quarter earnings kept the investors cautious. Meanwhile, Asian shares traded marginally higher following reports that the US and China may resume trade negotiations next week. On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty50 declined for a fourth straight session, dragged by financials stocks.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is positive on Indraprastha Gas and Asian Paints, and negative on Canara Bank, SBI, and Bank of India. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on PowerGrid and IDFC First Bank, and bearish on Torrent Pharma and Berger Paint. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, and PowerGrid.

Here are the top stock recommendations by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 319, target at Rs 335

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,415, target at Rs 1,460

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 261, target at Rs 248

- Sell SBI with a stop loss of Rs 348, target at Rs 340

- Sell Bank Of India with a stop loss of Rs 82, target at Rs 70

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 206, target at Rs 218

- Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,498, target at Rs 1,425

- Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 326, target at Rs 309

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 40.75, target at Rs 37

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 353, target at Rs 373

- Buy Hero Motocorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,430, target at Rs 2,540

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 267, target at Rs 275

- Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 215

