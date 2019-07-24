Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday
Updated : July 24, 2019 09:02 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 319, target at Rs 335
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 206, target at Rs 218
Prakash Gaba - Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 353, target at Rs 373
