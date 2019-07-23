#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday

Updated : July 23, 2019 09:05 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,265, target at Rs 1,320
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,386, target at Rs 1,440
Prakash Gaba - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,430
