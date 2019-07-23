Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to start on a flat note on Tuesday, tracking mild gains in Asian peers, as investors remain cautious amid the ongoing June-quarter earnings. On Monday, the indices ended lower led by financial stocks mainly HDFC twins and Kotak Bank.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on RIL and TCS, and 'sell' call on Kotak Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Asian Paints and Zee Entertainment and negative on Kotak Bank and Nestle India. Prakash Gaba is bullish on Asian Paints and MCX India, and bearish on Just Dial and Nestle India.

Here are the top buy-sell ideas by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,265, target at Rs 1,320

- Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,140

- Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,210, target at Rs 2,150

- Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 7,300, target of Rs 7,150

- Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,470, target at Rs 1,400

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,386, target at Rs 1,440

- Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 382

- Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 11,500, target at Rs 10,800

- Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,470, target at Rs 1,420

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,430

- Buy MCX India with a stop loss of Rs 867, target at Rs 890

- Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 739, target at Rs 700

- Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 11,425, target at Rs 11,200

