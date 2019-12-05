Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday
Updated : December 05, 2019 08:22 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 725
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 99.9, target at Rs 110
Prakash Gaba - Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 260, target at Rs 270
