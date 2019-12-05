Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Indian markets are likely to open in red on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly monetary policy later in the day. The central bank is expected to cut key repo rate by 25 basis points. At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 24 points or 0.2 percent lower at 12,069, indicating a mildly negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, and Balrampur Chini, and 'sell' call on Godrej Consumer. Prakash Gaba is positive on Cadila Healthcare, Kotak Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, and Wipro.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 725

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,065, target at Rs 2,120

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 524, target at Rs 540

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 336, target at Rs 352

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 181

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 99.9, target at Rs 110

- Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 705, target at Rs 675

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 184

- Buy Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 170

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 260, target at Rs 270

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,675

- Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 360

- Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 250

