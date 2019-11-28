TOP NEWS »

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Updated : November 28, 2019 08:41 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 495
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 101.50
Prakash Gaba - Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 208
cnbc two logos
