Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Indian shares are expected to open in red on Thursday after the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty registered record closing highs in the previous session. The SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty, was trading 23 points or 0.2 percent lower at 12,101 at 7:50 am, hinting at a mildly negative start for the domestic market.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral was bullish on TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki, Bank of India, L&T Finance, and SBI. Prakash Gaba is positive on Ambuja Cements, Bharat Forge Tata Global, and TVS Motor Company. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Bank of Baroda, Divi's Labs, and Maruti Suzuki, and 'sell' call on NBCC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 495

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,250, target at Rs 7,400

- Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 82

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 116

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 338, target at Rs 356

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 101.50

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,785, target at Rs 1,880

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,235, target at Rs 7,440

- Sell NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 36.8, target at Rs 33.5

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 208

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 480

- Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 303, target at Rs 315

- Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 490

