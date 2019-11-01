Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Friday tracking the global markets which fell on conflicting tones between the US and China regarding the trade deal. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 37.50 points or 0.32 percent lower at 11,902.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Berger Paints, Ceat, HPCL, Jubilant Foodworks, and LIC Housing. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Grasim, Nalco, and SRF and negative on Ujjivan Financial Services. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on ACC, Lupin and Manappuram Finance and 'sell' call on Just Dial.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545

- Buy Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 985, target at Rs 1,040

- Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 335

- Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1,580, target at Rs 1,640

- Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 425

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 755, target at Rs 896

- Sell Ujjivan Financial Servies with a stop loss of Rs 278, target at Rs 260

- Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2,874, target at Rs 2,975

- Buy Nalco with a stop loss of Rs 44, target at Rs 48.5

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,553, target at Rs 1,600

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 735, target at Rs 765

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 175

- Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 597, target at Rs 570