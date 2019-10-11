Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian shares are set for a muted start on Friday as investors turned cautious about the Q2 earnings, with TCS reporting lower than expected numbers. Positive sentiment in the global markets may lend support to Indian equities. Asian and US stocks rose after the US said trade talks are going better than expected.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is positive on Reliance Industries, HUL, and negative on RBL Bank, DHFL, and Union Bank of India. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on Divi's Labs and Torrent Pharma, and 'sell' call on Equitas and GAIL. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, and bearish on Hindalco, PFC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 295, target at Rs 275

- Sell DHFL with a stop loss of Rs 25, target at Rs 29

- Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 51, target at Rs 46

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,960, target at Rs 1,020

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 396

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 172

- Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 95, target at Rs 87

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,774, target at Rs 1,820

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,720

- Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,760

- Sell Equitas with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 90

- Sell GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 130, target at Rs 120

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions