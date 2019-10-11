#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Updated : October 11, 2019 08:40 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 295, target at Rs 275
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 396
Prakash Gaba - Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,720
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

'Voltas, Muthoot Finance among 5 stocks that could give 10-14% return in 1-3 months'

'Voltas, Muthoot Finance among 5 stocks that could give 10-14% return in 1-3 months'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV