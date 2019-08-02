Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : August 02, 2019 08:55 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Sell Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 62
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 209.9, target at Rs 222
Prakash Gaba - Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 750
