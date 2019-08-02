Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

The Indian market is set to start on a weak note on Friday tracking global markets, which traded lower as US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1, escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on Tata Global Beverages, Voltas, and Reliance Industries, and 'sell' call on Bank of India and Vedanta. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on PowerGrid and bearish on JSPL, Ambuja Cements, and Castrol India. Prakash Gaba is positive on Maruti Suzuki, RIL, and negative on Amara Raja Batteries and Infosys.

Here are the top buy-sell calls from market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 62

- Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 137

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 625

- Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 252, target at Rs 268

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,160, target at Rs 1,220

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 209.9, target at Rs 222

- Sell Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 121, target at Rs 112

- Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 188

- Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 132, target at Rs 121

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 750

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,450, target at Rs 5,750

- Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 680, target at Rs 650

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,160, target of Rs 1,205

