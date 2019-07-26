Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Friday as poor June-quarter earnings and losses in global markets weigh on equities. Meanwhile, Asian shares were also trading marginally lower following mixed US corporate earnings.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on Lupin and ICICI Prudential and 'sell' call on Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, and HPCL. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Pidilite Industries and PowerGrid and bearish on JSW Steel and Reliance Industries. Prakash Gaba is positive on Dr Reddy's and Tata Chemicals and negative on BPCL and NMDC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 395, target at Rs 412

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 768, target at Rs 790

- Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 272, target at Rs 258

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 136

- Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 2,950

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 253, target at Rs 236

- Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,246, target at Rs 1,200

- Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 221

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,215, target at Rs 1,270

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,620, target at Rs 2,700

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 595, target at Rs 607

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 345, target at Rs 335

- Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 100

