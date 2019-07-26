#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Updated : July 26, 2019 08:57 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 395, target at Rs 412
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 253, target at Rs 236
Prakash Gaba - Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,620, target at Rs 2,700
