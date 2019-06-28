Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : June 28, 2019 08:36 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 788, target at Rs 810
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 748, target at Rs 797
Prakash Gaba - Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,275, target at Rs 1,325
