Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Friday in line with gains in global markets as world leaders meet at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. Asia shares also inched higher on hopes that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could ease trade tensions.

On Thursday, Nifty50 reclaimed 11,900 levels in intra-day deals but failed to hold on. The index closed flat amid consolidation on account of expiry of derivative contracts. The BSE Sensex closed 5.67 points lower at 39,586.41 while the Nifty50 slipped 6 points to end at 11,841.50

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Havells India, Siemens, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, and HUL. Mitessh Thakkar, meanwhile, has a 'buy' call on Lupin, M&M, and SBI, and 'sell' call on Infosys. Prakash Gaba is positive on M&M, Mahanagar Gas, Tata Chemicals, and Siemens.

Here are top stock ideas by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 788, target at Rs 810

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,180, target at Rs 2,240

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,475

- Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,810

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 748, target at Rs 797

- Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 712

- Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 647, target at Rs 680

- Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 380

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,275, target at Rs 1,325

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 854, target at Rs 875

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 630, target at Rs 653

- Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 675

