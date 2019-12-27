Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : December 27, 2019 09:02 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 302, target at Rs 287
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,160, target at Rs 4,240
Prakash Gaba - Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,582, target at Rs 1,620
