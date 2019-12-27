Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

The Indian market is likely to open in the green on Friday following gains in global peers on optimism over a US-China trade agreement. At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 30 points higher at 12,223, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Bajaj Finance, IndiGo and bearish on Indiabulls Housing, L&T, and Sun Pharma. Prakash Gaba is positive on Jubilant FoodWorks, SRF, and negative on BHEL, JustDial. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Bajaj Finance, Bharat Forge, and 'sell' calls on CESC, Aurobindo Pharma.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 302, target at Rs 287

- Sell L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,290, target at Rs 1,230

- Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 410

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,160, target at Rs 4,240

- Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,365

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,160, target at Rs 4,240

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 483, target at Rs 510

- Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 741, target at Rs 710

- Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 472

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,582, target at Rs 1,620

- Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,380, target at Rs 3,500

- Sell BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 43.50, target at Rs 40

- Sell JustDial with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 560

