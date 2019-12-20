Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : December 20, 2019 08:58 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 162
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 184
Prakash Gaba - Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 615, target at Rs 650
