Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are expected to open little changed on Friday tracking muted trends in global markets amid thin trades due to the upcoming holiday season.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on JSPL, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Escorts, and Avanti Feeds. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Balrampur Chini, Hero MotoCorp, and Siemens and negative on L&T Finance Holdings. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Escorts, JSPL, Siemens, and SRF.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 162

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 445, target at Rs 470

- Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 22,000, target at Rs 23,200

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 622, target at Rs 640

- Buy Avanti Feeds with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 605

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 184

- Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 118, target at Rs 109

- Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,334, target at Rs 2,430

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,503, target at Rs 1,575

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 615, target at Rs 650

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 162

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,510, target at Rs 1,565

- Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target at Rs 3,500

