Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : December 13, 2019 08:39 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 68, target at Rs 76
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 21,700, target at Rs 22,400
Prakash Gaba - Buy Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 275, target at Rs 320
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more