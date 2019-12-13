Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

The Indian market is expected to open higher on Friday taking cues from US bourses that hit record highs after President Donald Trump said the country had reached a "deal in principle" with China. However, weak macro data — retail inflation jumping to a 40-month high of 5.54 percent in November and the index of industrial production (IIP) contracting by 3.8 percent in October — are expected to limit the gains.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Global, SBI, and Cholamandalam. Miteesh Thakkar is positive on Eicher Motors, Manappuram Finance, and SAIL, and negative on Infosys. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Indiabulls Housing, NMDC, SRF, and Voltas.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 68, target at Rs 76

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 412, target at Rs 430

- Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 318, target at Rs 334

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 332

- Buy Cholamandalam with a stop loss of Rs 309, target at Rs 323

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 21,700, target at Rs 22,400

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 182

- Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 39, target at Rs 42.5

- Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 709, target at Rs 688

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 275, target at Rs 320

- Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 120

- Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,265, target at Rs 3,400

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 686, target at Rs 715

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog