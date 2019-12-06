Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday after the RBI promised to continue with the accommodative stance in its monetary policy. The RBI kept its policy rate unchanged, surprising investors who were expecting at least a 25 basis-point cut. Global shares also traded higher on hopes of a trade deal between the US and China.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Tata Elxsi, Muthoot Finance, Bata India and bearish on JSW Steel, InterGlobe Aviation. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on MindTree, Infosys, ITC and negative on Coal India. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Apollo Tyres, Oil India and 'sell' calls on Coal India, Grasim.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 860, target at Rs 895

- Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 715

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,695, target at Rs 1,725

- Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 225, target at Rs 240

- Sell InterGlobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,335, target at Rs 1,290

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 751, target at Rs 790

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 705, target at Rs 735

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 244, target at Rs 253

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 199.5, target at Rs 190

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 180

- Buy Oil India with a stop loss of Rs 157, target at Rs 165

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 190

- Sell Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 779, target at Rs 750

