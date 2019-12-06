Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : December 06, 2019 08:56 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 860, target at Rs 895
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 751, target at Rs 790
Prakash Gaba - Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 180
