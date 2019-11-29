Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian shares are expected to open flat on Friday ahead of the release of Q2 GDP data. The SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for the Nifty, was trading 11 points lower at 12,175 at 7:40 am, hinting at a flat-to-negative start for the domestic market. Markets ended at record closing highs in the previous session with Sensex gaining 0.27 percent to end at 41,130.17 while Nifty closing 0.42 percent higher at 12,151.15.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on ICICI Bank, Balkrishna Industries, Union Bank of India, JSW Steel, and Tata Global. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, and Lupin and negative on Cummins. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Berger Paints, GMR Infra, Federal Bank, and UPL.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 535

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 945

- Buy Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 60, target at Rs 72

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 258, target at Rs 274

- Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 313, target at Rs 328

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 103, target at Rs 113

- Sell Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 556, target at Rs 530

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 43, target at Rs 47

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 788, target at Rs 835

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 487, target at Rs 520

- Buy GMR Infrastructure with a stop loss of Rs 21.50, target at Rs 23

- Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 89, target at Rs 94

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 600

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog