Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Updated : November 29, 2019 08:13 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 535
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 103, target at Rs 113
Prakash Gaba - Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 487, target at Rs 520
