Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Updated : November 22, 2019 08:31 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 375
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,500, target at Rs 16,400
Prakash Gaba - Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,160, target at Rs 3,250
