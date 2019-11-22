Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

over the status of trade negotiations between China and the United States. Meanwhile, Asian equities rose, bouncing from a three-week low touched a day earlier, but gains remained capped on Us-China trade uncertainty.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 375

- Sell L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 98, target at Rs 90

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 326, target at Rs 342

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target at Rs 1,500

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 367, target at Rs 384

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,500, target at Rs 16,400

- Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 21,700, target at Rs 22,500

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 662, target at Rs 631

- Sell Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,162, target at Rs 1,120

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,160, target at Rs 3,250

- Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,500, target at Rs 16,500

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 525, target at Rs 500

- Sell SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 37, target at Rs 34

