Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Friday on the back of a rally in Asian and US stocks and after wholesale inflation eased in October. Following record-high closing in US stocks, Asian shares also advanced after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that the US was getting close to a trade agreement with China.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Century Plyboards, ICICI Bank, Avanti Feeds, Bajaj Finance, and Jubilant Foodworks. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Amara Raja Batteries, HDFC Bank, Cholamandalam Financial Services, and Maruti Suzuki. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and Maruti Suzuki, and 'sell' call on Indiabulls Housing.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Century Plyboards with a stop loss of Rs 173, target at Rs 188

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 515

- Buy Avanti Feeds with a stop loss of Rs 525, target at Rs 542

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,190, target at Rs 4,260

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,665

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 737, target at Rs 770

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,259.5, target at Rs 1,300

- Buy Cholamandalam Financial Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 304, target at Rs 320

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,199, target at Rs 7,340

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,150, target at Rs 4,300

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,267, target at Rs 1,290

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,190, target at Rs 7,400

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 228, target at Rs 190

