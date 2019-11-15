#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Updated : November 15, 2019 08:13 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Century Plyboards with a stop loss of Rs 173, target at Rs 188
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 737, target at Rs 770
Prakash Gaba - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,150, target at Rs 4,300
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV