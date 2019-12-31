Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are likely to open lower on Tuesday due to muted trading activities amid the holiday season in major global markets.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral in bullish on Bata India, Tata Motors, JSPL, TVS Motor Company, and Ashok Leyland. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Vedanta, UPL, Tata Motors DVR, and 'sell' call on Siemens. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Dabur, MRF, Tech Mahindra and negative on Punjab National Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,745, target at Rs 1,800

- Buy Tata Motor with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 195

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 176

- Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 472, target at Rs 490

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 88

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 459, target at Rs 474

- Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 65,500, target at Rs 68,750

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 778, target at Rs 789

- Sell Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 65.8, target at Rs 62.4

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 151, target at Rs 160

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 610

- Buy Tata Motors DVR with a stop loss of Rs 75.25, target at Rs 81

- Sell Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,532, target at Rs 1,490

