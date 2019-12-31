Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday
Updated : December 31, 2019 09:27 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,745, target at Rs 1,800
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 151, target at Rs 160
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 459, target at Rs 474
