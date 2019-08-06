#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : August 06, 2019 09:05 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,348, target at Rs 1,375
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 438
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 642, target at Rs 660
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900 level; Yes Bank up 4%

Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900 level; Yes Bank up 4%

Pidilite Industries Q1 Earnings Today: Here’s what to expect

Pidilite Industries Q1 Earnings Today: Here’s what to expect

Spandana Sphoorty IPO subscribed 6% on day 1: Here's all you need to know

Spandana Sphoorty IPO subscribed 6% on day 1: Here's all you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV