Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday
Updated : August 06, 2019 09:05 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,348, target at Rs 1,375
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 438
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 642, target at Rs 660
