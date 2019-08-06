Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday following losses in global markets and weakness in Yuan over escalating US-China trade war. Asian stocks declined after the US designated China a currency manipulator. Moreover, the tension in Jammu and Kashmir over scrapping of Article 70 and continued foreign capital outflow may also weigh on the markets.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is positive on Bata India and Infosys and negative on YES Bank, JSPL, and HDFC Bank. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on Dabur India, HDFC, and 'sell' call on Balkrishna Industries and Indraprastha Gas. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Tech Mahindra and bearish on Kotak Bank, Titan, and YES Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls from market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,348, target at Rs 1,375

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 774, target at Rs 794

- Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 86, target at Rs 79

- Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,190, target at Rs 2,145

- Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 118, target at Rs 106

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 438

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,135, target at Rs 2,185

- Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 306, target at Rs 292

- Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 705, target at Rs 675

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 642, target at Rs 660

- Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 83.5, target at Rs 75

- Sell Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,055, target at Rs 1,000

- Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,478, target at Rs 1,420

