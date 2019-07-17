Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday
Updated : July 17, 2019 08:53 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 805
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,360, target at Rs 1,315
Prakash Gaba - Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 628, target at Rs 665
