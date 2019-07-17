Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on a cautious note on Wednesday, tracking losses in global markets. Investors are also cautious amid the ongoing first-quarter earnings season and continued selling by foreign investors. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced led by buying in banking, auto, and FMCG stocks. The BSE Sensex rallied 234.33 points to 39,131.04 while the Nifty 50 climbed 74.20 points to 11,662.60.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 805

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 254, target at Rs 268

- Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 218

- Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 435

- Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 254, target at Rs 271

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,360, target at Rs 1,315

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 634, target at Rs 650

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 361

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 135

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 306, target at Rs 320

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 628, target at Rs 665

- Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 206, target at Rs 212

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 754, target at Rs 775

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,349, target at Rs 1,380

