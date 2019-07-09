Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open little changed on Tuesday amid continued selling pressure over Budget proposals and mixed trades in global markets. Asian shares traded marginally higher following losses in the US stocks over fading hopes of a huge rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

On Monday, BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 plunged 2 percent, their biggest one-day fall this year, dragged mainly by shares of banking and financial services companies. The Sensex ended 793 points lower at 38,721, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 253 points to end at 11,559. Meanwhile, in broader markets, the Nifty Midcap fell 2.6 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index declined 2.3 percent.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Jubilant Foodworks and Tata Global Beverages and bearish on REC, ICICI Prudential, and Union Bank of India. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'sell' call on Century Textiles, Dish TV and MCX India, and 'buy' call on Colgate Palmolive and Dr Reddy's Labs. Mitessh Thakkar is negative on Godrej Consumer, Manappuram Finance, and Nestle India.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,275

- Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 259, target at Rs 271

- Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 386, target at Rs 370

- Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 81, target at Rs 70

- Sell Rural Electrification Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 152

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 910, target at Rs 875

- Sell MCX India with a stop loss of Rs 825, target at Rs 795

- Sell Dish TV with a stop loss of Rs 29, target at Rs 27

- Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,550, target at Rs 2,675

- Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,150, target at Rs 1,210

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 661, target at Rs 630

- Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 132.5, target at Rs 122

- Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 11,960, target at Rs of 11,500

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market blog