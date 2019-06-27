Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

Indian shares are set to open little changed on Thursday in line with muted trades in the global markets. Asian shares struggled to find directors after US President Donald Trump gave mixed signals on US-China trade negotiations. On Wednesday, the benchmark indices ended higher driven by gains in metal, power and financial stocks ahead of June derivatives expiry.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on Bata India, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, and Adani Ports. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on LIC Housing Finance, Petronet LNG, Canara Bank, and negative on Motherson Sumi and Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Century Textiles, HDFC Bank, Grasim, and NALCO.

Here are top stock recommendations by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 173, target at Rs 188

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 407, target at Rs 425

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,520

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,410, target at Rs 1,465

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,600, target at Rs 3,675

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 570

- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 241, target at Rs 253

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 275, target at Rs 285

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 163, target at Rs 158

- Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 120.5, target at Rs 114

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 904, target at Rs 950

- Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 985

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,454, target at Rs 2,500

- Buy NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 49, target at Rs 52.5

