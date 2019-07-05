Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday

The benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note as investors remain cautious ahead of the Union Budget 2019. On Thursday, the market remained positive for the fourth consecutive session. The BSE Sensex gained 68.81 points to close at 39,908.06 while the Nifty 50 rose 30 points to 11,946.80.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on ICICI Prudential, UPL, Amara Raja Batteries, UltraTech Cement, and Siemens. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on ACC and negative on Tata Motors and Hindalco. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Grasim Industries, ICICI Prudential, Petronet LNG and 'sell' call on Titan.

Top buy-sell calls from market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 715

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,345, target at Rs 1,390

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 388, target at Rs 405

- Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 665

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,630, target at Rs 4,700

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,550, target at Rs 1,600

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 168, target at Rs 162

- Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 203

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,306, target at Rs 1,260

- Buy Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 929, target at Rs 965

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 387, target at Rs 405

- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 246, target at Rs 266

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog