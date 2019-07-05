Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Friday
Updated : July 05, 2019 08:58 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 715
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,550, target at Rs 1,600
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,306, target at Rs 1,260
