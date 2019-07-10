Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Indian shares are set for a flat start on Wednesday amid muted trades in global markets and post-Budget selling pressure. Asian shares traded little changed following losses in US markets as investors await Fed chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress for further cues on Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is 'buy' on Adani Power and Canara Bank, and 'sell' on Coal India and UOL. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on CESC and Amara Raja Batteries and negative on HDFC Bank and Bata India. Prakash Gaba is bullish on Ambuja Cements and Lupin, and bearish on Maruti Suzuki and Nestle.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 63, target of Rs 75

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 272, target of Rs 284

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 235, target of Rs 220

- Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 645, target of Rs 630

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 774 and target of Rs 808

- Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,396 and target of Rs 2,345

- Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,415 and target of Rs 1,345

- Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 633 and target of Rs 666

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Ambuja Cements with a target at Rs 216 and stop loss at Rs 207

- Buy Lupin with a target at Rs 765 and stop loss at Rs 735

- Sell Maruti Suzuki with a target at Rs 5,800 and stop loss at Rs 6,050

- Sell Nestle India with a target at Rs 11,450 and stop loss at Rs 11,765

