Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday
Updated : July 10, 2019 09:17 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 63, target of Rs 75
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 774 and target of Rs 808
Prakash Gaba - Buy Ambuja Cements with a target at Rs 216 and stop loss at Rs 207
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more