Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Monday, tracking subdues Asian peers, as investors remained cautious amid the ongoing June-quarter earnings season. On Friday, the BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 plunged 1.5 percent amid muted earnings and continued selling by the FPIs.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral has a 'sell' call on SBI, Kotak Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, and TVS Motor Company. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on RIL and negative on Bata India, Escorts, and Motherson Sumi. Prakash Gaba is bullish on PowerGrid, and bearish on ITC and Motherson Sumi.

Here are the top stock recommendations by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 403, target at Rs 385

- Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 361, target at Rs 346

- Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 615, target at Rs 595

- Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,520, target at Rs 1,465

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 485

- Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,316, target at Rs 1,250

- Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 114, target at Rs 103

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,234, target at Rs 1,280

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 203, target at Rs 212

- Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 271, target at Rs 260

- Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 113, target at Rs 100

