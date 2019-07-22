Market
Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday
Updated : July 22, 2019 08:48 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 403, target at Rs 385
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 485
Prakash Gaba - Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 203, target at Rs 212
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more