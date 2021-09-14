Top small, mid and largecap stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in August

The equity mutual funds attracted a net investment of Rs 8,666.68 crore in August, making it the sixth consecutive monthly infusion. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), equity mutual funds saw a total inflow of Rs 33,668.76 crore and an outflow of Rs 25,002.08 crore during the month.

Strong inflows in new fund offers (NFOs) and a stable SIP book helped the net inflow to mutual fund schemes.

"A granular look at the data of equity and balanced/balanced advantage category of schemes suggests that the gross flow, the redemption and the net flow for the months of July and August remains to be at the same elevated level. But there is significant shrinkage in the net flow for equity category and corresponding bump up in net inflow of the balanced advantage category," said Aashish Somaiyaa, chief executive officer, White Oak Capital.

Meanwhile, ICICI Direct has mentioned the top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in August:

In the large-cap space, mutual funds bought Bandhan Bank, Marico, DLF, Lupin, Adani Enterprises, among others the most.

Most selling by mutual funds was seen in SAIL, Piramal Enterprises, Dabur India, Yes Bank and Indus Towers, etc, according to the ICICI Direct report.

Among midcaps, most buying by mutual funds was seen in Bank of India, Canara Bank, Avas Financiers, BHEL and Minda Industries. The sold Vodafone Idea, GMR Infrastructure, Amara Raj Batteries, IRCTC and Godrej Properties the most in the midcap space.

The top buys by MFs in small caps included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Real Estate, Anupam Rasayan India, Mahindra CIE Automotive and Poonawalla Fincorp, while top sells were Jubilant Ingrevia, Sadbhav InfrastructureProject, Easy Trip Planners and GMM Pfaudler.