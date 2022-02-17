Top Nifty500 gainer | Schaeffler India shares jump 13% post stellar results

Shares of Schaeffler India jumped over 13 percent on Thursday after reporting stellar earnings for the quarter ended December.

At 1216 IST, shares of the industrial and automotive supplier were trading 12.2 percent higher at Rs 1,830 on BSE. The stock has gained after four days of consecutive losses.

Total revenue from operations for the December quarter came in at Rs 1,523.2 crore, up nearly 20 percent from the corresponding quarter of 2020 and 2.4 percent higher than the preceding quarter.

A significant improvement in revenue from the industrial segment helped shore up revenue. Segments such as Exports & Others and Automotive Aftermarket also witnessed healthy YoY growth in sales.

Net Profit for the reporting quarter stood at 190,6 crore as compared to Rs 141.6 crore YoY while operational performance also improved. EBITDA margin improved to 18.8 percent from 18 percent YoY.

However, a sharp rise in raw material costs and other expenses limited margin expansion.