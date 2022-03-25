Top News Podcast: Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM; Maruti Suzuki to roll out EV before 2025; Chinese minister Wang Yi in India and more

Top News Podcast: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony, the latest on markets, economy, Maruti Suzuki's EV plan and more, tune in to Top News Podcast for all top developments of the day

Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday and the suspense over his deputy is also finally over. This time, Adityanath will have two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brahmin leader Brajesh Pathak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also attended the grand swearing-in ceremony.

Sensex and Nifty ended a choppy session in red today for the third day in a row. IT and consumer shares suffered losses whereas oil and gas shares gained. Sensex declined 230 points to settle at 57,360, retreating 480 points from its highest level of the day. Nifty50, meanwhile, closed at 17,153, down almost 70 points.

Fed's hawkish mood, shifts in Chinese economic policy and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the Ukraine crisis were on investors' radar.

Maruti Suzuki said it is looking to roll out its first electric vehicle (EV) before 2025. In fact, it expects 8-10 percent of the overall passenger vehicle (PV) market to come from electric vehicles by 2030. Meanwhile, the Income Tax department continued its search operations at Hero Motocorp for the third day today.

In West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week. The court directed an SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is in India. During the day, he met NSA Ajit Doval and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. Following the meeting, Jaishankar said, the current situation between India and China on the eastern Ladakh issue is "a work in progress" but moving at a slower place than desirable.

