Top News Podcast: Dhoni makes Jadeja CSK captain; Zee shares surge as Invesco drops EGM demand; Paytm stock up 9% and more

MS Dhoni fans may not be all that happy as he decided to step down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team on Thursday, just two days ahead of IPL 2022. Dhoni captained the team since its inception in 2008. It’s like the end of an era but also the beginning of one because now all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the team.

Indian equity benchmarks indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session today. At close, the Sensex was down 89.14 points or 0.15 percent at 57,595.68, and the Nifty was down 22.90 points or 0.13 percent at 17,222.80.

During the day Paytm shares surged almost 13 percent and ended 9 percent higher after the company issued a clarification to the stock exchanges on the free fall of its stock in the recent past.

Another stock in focus was Zee Entertainment, which closed more than 16 percent higher. This is after Zee’s largest shareholder Invesco finally said it will support the Zee-Sony merger deal and has decided not to pursue the call for ZEEL EGM to remove Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka and two independent directors.

the Income-Tax department continued its raids on the premises linked to Hero MotoCorp overnight and for the second day on Thursday. The search, which even continued overnight has expanded to multiple locations, according to sources.

In the NSE co-location scam, a Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of the National Stock Exchange's former group operating officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian. Subramanian is presently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said suspects of Rampurhat killings will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

