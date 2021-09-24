Top News of Sep 24: Sensex closes above 60,000 for first time, Google calls CCI ‘habitual offender’ and more

Indian equity benchmarks raced to new peaks on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex index taking out the 60,000-mark. Tech giant Google on Friday alleged that India's antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) was leaking information ‘like a sieve’ and accused it of being a habitual offender. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at “Global Citizen Live" on Saturday evening, his office has said. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Google calls CCI ‘habitual offender’, accuses it of leaking info ‘like a sieve’

Tech giant Google on Friday alleged that India's antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) was leaking information ‘like a sieve’ and accused it of being a habitual offender. Here's what it said and why

Finance Ministry withdraws spending curbs on ministries, departments with immediate effect

The ministry had imposed spending curbs on some ministries for July-September in view of the COVID-19 situation. Read more The finance ministry on Friday said it has removed restrictions on expenditure by ministries and departments with immediate effect.

MARKETS

Sensex closes above 60,000 for the first time, Nifty at 17,853

Indian equity benchmarks raced to new peaks on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex index taking out the 60,000-mark. Strength in sectors like IT and automobile drove the market higher. Real estate stocks also remained in high demand. Banking stocks also rose though the sectoral gauge gave up most of its day's gain, limiting the upside. Read more

Tech stocks steal limelight; Accenture's firm results boost sentiment

Nifty IT gained the most among sectoral indices on the NSE and was up over two percent. Read more IT stocks stole the limelight today after a positive read-through from technology giant Accenture's quarterly earnings.

As Sensex raises to 60,000, market veteran Ramdeo Agarwal cautions correction

Market veteran Raamdeo Agarwal is of the view that it is nice to see the Sensex reach the 60,000-mark but caution has been the buzzword even from the levels of 7,000-8,000 on the Nifty. Here's why he said this

INDIA

Pakistan to dominate Modi-Biden talks; Quad Summit follows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at “Global Citizen Live" on Saturday evening, his office has said. The Prime Minister’s Office noted that Global Citizen is a advocacy organisation that is working to end extreme poverty. Read more

Delhi shootout: Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster Gogi inside Rohini court, attackers dead in police action

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead on Friday inside Delhi's Rohini court by two assailants dressed as lawyers who were also killed in a swift police counter-fire, officials said. In video footage of the shootout involving the two attackers, who were from the rival gang, gunshots could be heard and policemen and lawyers seen in a scramble, but the officials said there were no further injuries or deaths. Read more

First Solar CEO lauds India's efforts on climate change; here's what he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with a few other world leaders during his three-day visit to the US. Also on his agenda were meetings with heads of several key US companies. Read more

YOU & ME

Amazon launches ‘Prime Video Channels’, brings eight OTTs on single platform

Amazon has become a video content marketplace as it brings eight OTT platforms under one umbrella called 'Prime Video Channels'. The OTT players include Discovery Plus, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, Shorts TV, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, and Manorama Max. Read more here

List of super apps available in Indian banking space that you shouldn't miss

Super Apps have become a major tech trend these days, providing a range of services in an all-in-one experience to users. Given its immense business potential, many large banks in India have also joined launched ‘super apps’, allowing users to access several services from one single app. Read more

Amazon's Great Indian Festival to begin on October 4

Amazon India's festive event, The Great Indian Festival (GIF) will begin from October 4, 2021, featuring over 1,000 new products and offers on existing ones, across categories like grocery, smartphones, fashion, beauty, large appliances and TVs and more. Read more

INTERNATIONAL

Explained: Evergrande debt crisis and why it matters for global markets

he richest 500 people in the world, including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, lost a combined $135 billion on Monday following a global rout in stock markets due to the Evergrande’s debt crisis. Read more

Taliban deny Al-Qaeda’s presence in Afghanistan, reiterate 'no haven for terrorists' pledge; what's the truth?

The Taliban has refuted the reports that claimed Al-Qaeda militants were operating from Afghanistan's soil and said there was no such evidence.