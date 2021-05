Tata Power Company | Regulated RoEs play a very important role in the profitability of both power generating and transmitting companies. As the company’s profitability is largely inter-linked and dependent on regulated RoE and finance charge, any reduction in interest rates going forward will help the company to expand its margin profile, as the regulated RoE of 15.5% has been set for the next five years (until 2024), HDFC Securities said.