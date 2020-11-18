Personal Finance Top large, mid, and small-cap stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in October Updated : November 18, 2020 01:27 PM IST Equity mutual funds witnessed outflow for the fourth consecutive month in October with investors moving out Rs 2,725 crore. In the large-cap space, the highest buying was seen in Bajaj Holdings, DLF, Godrej Consumer, Avenue Supermarts, and Dr Reddy's. Meanwhile, SIP inflows remained strong at Rs 7,800 crore in October as compared to Rs 7,788 crore in September. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.