Top large, mid, and small-cap stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in October

Equity mutual funds witnessed outflow for the fourth consecutive month in October with investors moving out Rs 2,725 crore compared to an outflow of Rs 734 crore in September, the AMFI data showed. Investors continued to book profit at every higher level.

Meanwhile, SIP inflows remained strong at Rs 7,800 crore in October as compared to Rs 7,788 crore in September.

The total mutual fund AUM for October rose to the highest ever, Rs 28.22 lakh crore, due to a rise in SIP and a surge in inflows in debt schemes. The mutual fund industry witnessed an overall positive flow at Rs 98,575.96 crore in October 2020, as per AMFI data.

In a report, ICICI Direct mentioned the top 30 stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in October.

In the large-cap space, the highest buying was seen in Bajaj Holdings, DLF, Godrej Consumer, Avenue Supermarts, Dr Reddy's, United Breweries, Berger Paints, Bajaj Auto, UPL, and Bandhan Bank.

However, stocks like Punjab National Bank, Bharti Infratel, Siemens, HDFC AMC, Wipro, Bank of Baroda, SBI Cards, NMDC, Eicher Motors, and Interglobe Aviation saw the highest selling in October, the ICICI Direct report noted.

Among midcaps, Sumitomo Chemical, L&T Finance, Coforge, Vodafone Idea, and CreditAcess Grameen witnessed the highest buying from mutual funds in October. Other top buys also included Oracle Financial Services, Polycab India, Dalmia Bharat, L&T Tech, and GMR Infra.

On the other hand, the highest selling was seen in Canara Bank, JSW Energy, BHEL, Shriram Transport, IRCTC, Glenmark Pharma, Tata Chemicals, Mindtree, GSK Pharma, and ACC, added the report.

Finally, in the smallcap space, Graphite India, Just Dial, ABB Power, Sandhar Tech, Kalyani Steel, Indoco Remedies, Triveni Engineering, Mastek, IEX and Subros were the top 10 buys, as per ICICI Direct.