Top large, mid and small-cap stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in July

Inflows into equity funds continued with July seeing inflows at Rs 8,900 crore (ex NFOs) compared to an inflow of Rs 5,800 crore in June. Meanwhile, new fund offer (NFOs) contributed Rs 13,709 crore.

The SIP flows continue to rise and were at a record high of Rs 9,609 crore compared to Rs 9,155 crore in June 2021. The number of systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts outstanding stood at 4.17 crore as compared to 4.02 crore in the previous month.

"RBI's accommodative stance, healthier earnings growth, vaccination-driven steady containment of COVID-19 pandemic and global and domestic liquidity is driving the equity markets to historic highs. Taking the cue, retail Investors too are participating in the equity rally, largely through Mutual Fund SIPs, on a continued rising quantum at record levels," said N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI.

Meanwhile, in a report, ICICI Direct mentioned the top 30 stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in June:

In the large-cap space, mutual funds bought NMDC, Yes Bank, Britannia Industries, Adani Enterprises, United Spirits, HDFC Life Insurance the most. Other top buys included Adani Ports & SEZ, Siemens, Hero MotoCorp and JSW Steel.

Most selling by mutual funds was seen in Colgate-Palmolive India, Grasim Industries, SAIL, Havells India, Cadila Healthcare, among others, according to ICICI Direct report.

Among midcaps, the highest inflows from mutual funds came in GMR Infrastructure, Indraprastha Gas, Macrotech Developers, Godrej Industries, Vodafone Idea, Tata Chemicals, etc.

The highest selling in July was seen in Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Canara Banks, IRFC, M&M Financial Services, L&T Financial Services, ICICI Securities, APL Apollo Tubes, Indigo Paints, Blue Dart Express and Dixon Technologies.

In the smallcap space, top buys from mutual funds included Alicon Castalloy, HUDCO, DFM Foods, Gokaldas Exports, Nazara Technologies, among others, while top sells included Edelweiss Financial Servies, Happiest Minds Technologies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Aegis Logistics, DCM Shriram, etc.