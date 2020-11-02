  • SENSEX
Top Laggard: Reliance Industries shares crack 7.5% post Q2 earnings

Updated : November 02, 2020 01:19 PM IST

The stock fell as much as 7.6 percent to Rs 1,897 per share, making it the top loser on both the benchmarks.
However, the stock has risen over 26 percent on a year-to-date basis as compared to an over 4 percent decline in Sensex and Nifty.
Consolidated profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 9,567 crore, up 14 percent against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter.
