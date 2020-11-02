Top Laggard: Reliance Industries shares crack 7.5% post Q2 earnings

Shares of Reliance Industries corrected over 7.5 percent on Monday after the company reported its September quarter results on Friday (October 30). The firm beat street estimates, reporting a strong set of numbers for the September quarter driven by its telecom and retail businesses.

Consolidated profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 9,567 crore, up 14 percent against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter.

The stock fell as much as 7.6 percent to Rs 1,897 per share, making it the top loser on both the benchmarks. However, the stock has risen over 26 percent on a year-to-date basis as compared to an over 4 percent decline in Sensex and Nifty.

EBITDA increased by 12.3 percent to Rs 18,945 crore from Rs 16,875 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 210 bps to 17 percent from 19.1 percent, QoQ.

The firm's telecom and digital subsidiary Jio Platforms' net profit rose 12.9 percent to Rs 2,844 crore from Rs 2,520 crore while revenue reported a growth of 5.6 percent to Rs 17,481 crore from Rs 16,557 crore, QoQ. Average revenue per user (ARPU) jumped to Rs 145 from Rs 140.30, QoQ.

Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd's (RRVL) revenue fell to 4.9 percent to Rs 39,199 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 41,223 crore in the year-ago period.

"We delivered strong overall operational and financial performance compared to previous quarter with recovery in petrochemicals and retail segment, and sustained growth in Digital Services business. Domestic demand has sharply recovered across our O2C business and is now near pre-Covid level for most products," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Brokerages were cautiously optimistic on the stock. While CLSA has maintained outperform call, Citi remained neutral.

"The miss on refining was more than offset by a beat in petchem. The core PBT missed by 32 percent due to higher interest expenses. Jio’s EBITDA was in-line even as subscribers and ARPU missed estimates, while cost control ensured a big retail beat. The reduction in net debt was lower than our estimate. Using recent deals as a benchmark gives us a value close to its CMP. The near-term upside is limited even as long-term prospects remain promising," CLSA mentioned in a report.

Meanwhile, Citi said the refining remains the weak spot. It lowered FY21-23 EBITDA estimates by 3-10 percent but added that a healthy rebound was seen in petchem space. Jio earnings were in-line, though churn rises and normalcy returning in the retail business, it added.