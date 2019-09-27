Top buy and sell ideas by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, are likely to open higher on Friday, extending Thursday's rally, amid positive global cues and foreign fund inflows.

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, driven by gains in index heavyweights ICICI Bank, RIL, L&T and Maruti as September series derivatives expired amid positive cues from global markets. After rallying 565 points during the day, the Sensex ended 396.22 points, or 1.03 percent, higher at 38,989.74. The broader NSE Nifty soared 133.10 points, or 1.22 percent, to end at 11,573.30.

Market expert Mitessh Thakkar has a buy call on Ashok Leyland, Cholamadalam Investment and Divis Labs, while Prakash Gaba has recommended Coal India, M&M Financial Services, Grasim Industries and Vedanta. Rajat Bose advises to buy Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and HPCL. Thakkar has also recommended a sell call on Reliance Infra.

Here are the top buy-sell calls from market experts Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba and Rajat Bose for today:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland around Rs 72.5 with stop loss of Rs 70 for target of Rs 77

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 303 for target of Rs 326

Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1649 for target of Rs 1730

Sell Reliance Infra with a stop loss of Rs 36.25 for target of Rs 32

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Coal India with target at Rs 220 and stop loss at Rs 199

Buy M&M Financial Services with target at Rs 370 and stop loss at Rs 344

Buy Grasim Industries with target at Rs 765 and stop loss at Rs 730

Buy Vedanta with target at Rs 175 and stop loss at Rs 160

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss below Rs 3968 for target of Rs 4070 and Rs 4087

Buy Tata Steel with stop loss below Rs 373 for target of Rs 387

Buy HPCL with stop loss below Rs 296 for target of Rs 317 and Rs 321

